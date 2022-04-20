Gwent Spinoff Project Golden Nekker Won’t Be Coming To Consoles

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it doesn’t plan to make the upcoming Project Golden Nekker game available on consoles. The single-player standalone card game is a spinoff of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and will give fans the opportunity to embark on a new single-player experience instead of the current competitive multiplayer format that Gwent takes.

While there’s no confirmed release date as yet for Project Golden Nekker, it is expected to be launching at some point later this year. However, in a recent interview with IGN, Gwent Comms lead Paweł Burza explained that as yet the studio has “no plans” to make the game available on consoles. It will instead be available on PC, Android and iOS when it is released later on in the year.

As reported in IGN, Gwent Game Director Vladimir Tortsov spoke on the latest episode of This Week In Gwent about the team’s decision to stick with only PC and mobile platforms for the release of Project Golden Nekker.

With consoles, we left them for a reason. There was obviously some good about them otherwise it wouldn’t be released on consoles in the first place, but as for a live service games with frequent updates there was a really tough experience. Overall, since we’re not there, we’re not planning to bring any of our spin-offs or satellite projects onto consoles at this point. Vladimir Tortsov, Game Director, Gwent

You can watch the full interview on This Week In Gwent right here for the full conversation between Burza and Tortsov.

The spinoff game was originally revealed to IGN back in January and has been described by CD Projekt Red as a “captivating single-player experience” that it hopes players will be really excited about.

Clearly, the decision to bypass consoles when it comes to Project Golden Nekker isn’t too much of a concern for the studio at present. They’re currently busy working on finishing up the next-gen upgraded version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the brand new Witcher game that’s in development.

