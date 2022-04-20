Cory Barlog Promises More Info On God Of War Ragnarok As Soon As Possible

Those eager for news on God of War Ragnarok have been treated to a bit of an update today. In a tweet shared earlier this afternoon, Sony’s Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Balrog made an appearance in a short video clip to mark the fourth anniversary of the release of the hugely successful and much-loved God of War.

In the clip, Barlog shares his gratitude for the “love and support” he and the team at Santa Monica Studio have felt from the God of War fans and community over the past four years since the original game’s release, “because without that support,” he added, “we would not be able to continue making games”.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

Balrog then moved on to address “the elephant in the room,” which is obviously news on God of War Ragnarok. Ever since the sequel was announced back in September 2020, fans have been keeping their eyes and ears glued to social media for information about the game’s potential release window. The video does shed some light on the current state of development on God of War Ragnarok, but it seems that players will have to be patient for a little while longer yet.

Yeah, we haven’t said a lot about this. That’s because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone’s tightening up the graphics on level three, there’s so much going on right now that I just wish that we could share with you but it’s just not ready to be shown. Cory Barlog, Sony Santa Monica Studio

Although this may come as a bit of a disappointment to some, it does sound like fans have good reason to be optimistic. Barlog finished up his video by promising the community that the studio would provide an update as soon as possible.

But I guarantee you the moment, the very second that we have something that we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it with you, because we don’t want to hold any of this back. So please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we, everybody here at Santa Monica, is so incredibly thankful for all the support that you’ve given us. Cory Barlog, Sony Santa Monica Studio

All in all, it looks like those excited for God of War Ragnarok have something positive to hold onto. The game is still expected to release this year, so we might not have too much longer to wait for more information.

