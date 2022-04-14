Elon Musk Wants…To Buy Twitter?

Elon Musk is easily one of the more…unique personalities in the world today. And not exactly for all the bad reasons you’re thinking. Because yes, he is someone who is greedy, and incredibly odd, and doesn’t say things with tact at times. But, he has gone and tried to “revolutionize” the world in certain fields, and has done well at it. Including reigniting the Space Race via SpaceX, and making electric cars truly viable via Tesla. He’s earned his title and rank as the richest man in the world (currently). But now…he’s setting his sights…on Twitter. Oh boy.

You might have heard that he was offered a position on the board of directors, and initially accepted it, but now, he’s rejecting it. Why? Because he wants to straight-up buy it! He’s already invested in it, but now he wants it all to “transform it” as he notes:

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” he said. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” he added. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

On one hand, you do have to be curious about HOW Elon Musk would transform Twitter, as it is indeed hardly a “perfect platform”. However, given his…eccentricities, you have to wonder if Musk will make Twitter worse than it is, or, “transform it” to make himself, and others, richer versus truly embracing the “social imperative” as he notes.

With Elon Musk? Anything is possible.

Source: SEC