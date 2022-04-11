Square Enix and Disney Announce That Kingdom Hearts IV Is In Development

Yesterday, as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Kingdom Hearts series, Square Enix and Disney announced that Kingdom Hearts IV, the newest instalment in the series, is in the early stages of its development alongside a new mobile game that goes by name the of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link.

The announcement came with an official trailer, with a good insight into the game itself along with some gameplay. You can take a look at this trailer below:

In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the “Lost Master Arc.” Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.

The game for iOS and Android devices, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, is an all-new game that allows players to embark on adventures “from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world.” Players will also be able to engage in battles with the infamous Heartless all while discovering a brand new story. It’s said a closed beta test will be taking place for this sometime this year.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new KINGDOM HEARTS titles, We’d like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can’t wait for them to experience all that’s to come for Sora.” “Sora is an original Disney video game hero like no other, beloved by our team, and fans across the world. We’ve been honored to work with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to introduce these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship,” said Nana Gadd, Director, Walt Disney Games. “This glimpse into Sora’s next adventure is just the beginning – we can’t wait to show more when the time is right.” Brand Manager, Ichiro Hazama.

Square Enix and Disney hosted the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo, Japan where they celebrated the past 20 years with their fans, as well as what will come next for the series. The event also featured a live music performance and various on-stage appearances.