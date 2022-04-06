AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Game developers, Spike Chunsoft have released a new gameplay trailer for AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative and it’s definitely worth a watch for any fans of visual novels. The game will come out in just a couple of months and as expected, the company is ramping up marketing. Check out the new trailer below.

According to the studio, the story for AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative is as follows, “Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered. The left half was never found…until six years later, completely fresh with no signs of decay. Now, Special Agents Mizuki and Ryuki, along with their AI partners Aiba and Tama, are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings while unveiling the mysterious plot known only as the Nirvana Initiative…”

The new gameplay trailer introduces the game system used in AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative. It will consist of two parts, “Investigation” and “Somnium.” Investigation is used in the real world and has players examine crime scenes and listen to testimonies. Somnium on the other hand has players enter the dreamworlds of suspects and key witnesses. The different modes should certainly make for some interesting gameplay.

For those unfamiliar with the visual novel genre, these games are basically interactive fiction. Titles such as AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative often feature a text-based story with the narrative style of literature but in an interactive form factor. These games often use static or sprite-based visuals, most commonly with anime-style art. The genre originated in Japan and has since spread throughout the world, beloved by gamers who love a good story. AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative definitely looks like an interesting addition to the genre.

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative will officially launch on June 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam,

