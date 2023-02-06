9 BEST Visual Novel Games of 2022

The visual novel games genre has entertained fans for nearly forty years, with its first title released in Japan in 1983. Visual novel games have continued to be in demand in the East Asian country, with several heavy-hitting titles making their way to other countries. Most visual novel games have been traditionally only available on PC, but more and more titles have been ported to consoles such as the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Check out ten of the most exciting visual novel games releasing this year, in 2022.

Disclaimer: Afterlove EP, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, Goodbye Volcano High after no longer being expected in 2022.

#9 Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Developer: Psyop

Publisher: Behaviour Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: August 3, 2022

This visual novel is perfect for fans of psychological horror. Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim has players arrive on Murderer’s Island, where they are introduced to four killers looking for love. The game involves flirting with psychopaths and uncovering twists that can either lead to love or death. Check out Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim on Steam now!

#8 AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES: nirvanA Initiative

Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Publisher: Spike Chunsoft

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: June 24, 2022

This sequel to AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES released in 2012, follows the story of Mizuki Okiura and her partner Aiba. The two must work to solve the case of the Half Body serial killings. The new title is sure to be a great addition to the visual novel genre with its captivating storyline and familiar characters that fans of the first game will be glad to see. The game includes a total of four playable characters: Special Agent Mizuki Okiura, Aiba, Special Agent Kuruti Ryuki, and Tama. THE SOMNIUM FILES: nirvanA Initiative will officially debut this coming June.

#7 GNOSIA

Developer: Petit Depotto

Publisher: Playism

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: January 23, 2022

Gnosia is an interesting blend, being a visual novel social deduction RPG. It originally launched on the now-defunct PS Vita in 2019, with a release on the Nintendo Switch later launching in 2021. This single-player game utilizes a time-loop structure to create various scenarios. The plot is set aboard a spaceship where players and other characters must seek out who on the ship is a Gnosia, an alien-like being that is lethal to humans. Gnosia has players work together with NPCs to find potential suspects and put them into cryosleep before they can hurt the ship’s inhabitants. The game’s story has a slight Battlestar Galactica feel. Gnosia is available to play now on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

#6 Mirror 2: Project X

Developer: KAGAMI II WORKS

Publisher: NIJICO

Platform: PC

Release: January 21, 2022

As with all visual novel games, Mirror 2: Project X is a story-driven game. The new title has players take on the role of FBRP agent, with the job being to protect mankind from supernatural events. The world takes players on a journey through a vast world where every choice made directly impacts how the story ends. Mirror 2: Project X has a total of eight chapters in story mode and takes an estimated 12 to 24 hours to complete. Although, the game also offers Challenge Mode which is great for fans who like roguelike games and takes an estimated 50 to 100 to get through. Check out Mirror 2: Project X on Steam now.

#5 Syberia: The World Before

Developer: Microids Studio Paris

Publisher: Microids

Platform: PC

Release: March 18, 2022

As visual novel games go, Syberia: The World Before is certainly a unique entry in the genre. This upcoming title takes players on a journey across several continents and through different time periods. Syberia: The World Before follows two characters: Dana Roze in Vaghen, 1937, and Kate Walker in Taiga, 2004. Gamers will take on both characters as they solve a long-running mystery. This game is great for those who love period stories, breathtaking sceneries, and solving puzzles and riddles. Play Syberia: The World Before on Steam next month.

#4 NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD

Developer: WSS playground, xemono

Publisher: WSS playground

Platform: PC

Release: January 21, 2022

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD will keep you playing the game over and over as you attempt to find out all of the story’s alternate endings. The game depicts the daily life of streamer @OMGkawaiiAngel, a young girl who will do almost anything to become the #1 “Internet Angel” in her extreme need for approval. NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD follows the streamer as she builds up her followers, spends days streaming, and begins using harmful “stress relievers.” This game may look bright and cute but it also has an intriguing dark side. Play NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD on Steam today.

#3 Corpse Factory

Developer: RIVER CROW STUDIO

Publisher: RIVER CROW STUDIO

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: “Coming Soon!”

Corpse Factory is an upcoming visual novel filled with suspense. It’s part horror, part psychological thriller. This single-player game revolves around the Corpse Girl website which supposedly allows users to request the death of someone they know. Once a photo of the person is uploaded, the site promises to kill them within a matter of days. Corpse Factory is filled with mystery and intrigue. Beware, this game contains scenes of violence and mental health difficulties so play with caution. Fans can find the game on Steam and Nintendo Switch later this year.

#2 Persona 5 Royal

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: SEGA

Platforms: PC Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release: October 21, 2022

Bet you didn’t see that coming!

Persona 5 Royal is one of the best JRPGs out there, but it’s also a visual novel experience if you think about it. You play as Joker, a young teen convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. He’s forced to go to a new school to restart his life, and along the way will help save the world.

The visual novel elements pertain to not just the story and how everything is displayed but the relationships that you’ll forge along the way. If you play your cards right, you’ll boost your relationships and get new powers. You also might get into a relationship with someone you like.

#1 Digimon Survive

Developer: Witchcraft

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

The popular Digimon franchise will be releasing their very own visual novel this year with Digimon Survive. This game features elements of survival strategy role-playing and offers players a story that is strongly influenced by their choices. Multiple playthroughs can result in different outcomes and different digivolutions. Digimon Survive includes multiple types of gameplay including Drama Parts, Seach Action, Free Action, and Free Battle. Play this upcoming visual novel this year across all consoles and PC.