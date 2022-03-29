Starfield Will Offer Players “Something Really Special,” Says Dev

Fans looking forward to the upcoming Bethesda IP Starfield can check out a new interview with the game’s lead designer. In a recent interview profile on the Bethesda website, Starfield Lead Designer and Writer Emil Pagliarulo has teased a bit more insight into the game.

As a stalwart of Bethesda Game Studios, Pagliarulo has worked on a huge catalogue of Bethesda’s games spanning over 19 years. Now, as game lead on Starfield, it’s fair to say he’s excited about what’s to come next.

It seems as though the hype around Starfield is really starting to gather steam. The game itself is due to launch this November for Xbox Series S/X and for PC. This is the latest in a line of recent teasers for the sci-fi RPG. Bethesda has been running a short video series on YouTube for the past few months, and the most recent episode of ‘Into The Starfield’ can be watched below, in case you missed it.

According to Pagliarulo, the development and subsequent creation of Starfield is “something really special” and the initial vision for it is really now starting to fully come together.

Saying you’re going to create the studio’s first new IP in twenty years is one thing. Actually pulling that off, that’s a different story. It’s been so awe-inspiring watching Starfield morph into this amazing game, little by little, and with us covering SO much new ground. Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Designer on Starfield

The dev also speaks enthusiastically about the wow factor that players can expect to see when Starfield does make its way onto consoles and PCs.

There comes a point when you’re working on a game, and it’s just kind of a mess, especially early on, because – news flash! – that’s what game development is. But then you get to that point where systems really start to come online, and things start to work well, and gel, and you see everything forming into the vision you had when you first started on this crazy journey. When that first happened with Starfield, it really was an, “Oh. Oh wow. Yeah. This is… something really special. Players are going to lose their minds.” Now we just have to finish it! Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Designer on Starfield

While Bethesda isn’t expecting any delays to the game’s launch window, it’s clear that the developers are still working to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. The full interview with Emil Pagliarulo can be read on Bethesda’s website.

Starfield is expected to launch in November for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC.

Source