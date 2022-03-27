Hogwarts Legacy Developer Shares Hilarious Bug Whilst Filming Trailer For State of Play

Hogwarts Legacy had its own dedicated State of Play recently, where a breath-taking 14 minutes of gameplay was shown off leaving players extremely excited for the magically RPG game. However, the process of collecting that footage didn’t exactly go smoothly, according to WB Games Avalanche on Twitter.

While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. pic.twitter.com/eLq2SQFN9j — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) March 24, 2022

The tweet details of an ”hilarious bug” that they just had to share with players. The video shows an enemy frantically flailing around the screen. But, these things happen, right?

For those that don’t know much about Hogwarts Legacy, here’s the run-down.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”

And here is the State of Play video that details how players can level up their talents and abilities, improve their gear, ride on broomsticks, attend classes, participate in duels and brew their own potions. So, basically re-live school with magic. Awesome, right?

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. No release date has been specified, though the presentation promises that Hogwarts Legacy will release this year.