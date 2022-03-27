New Gameplay For Earth Defence Force 6 Revealed

D3 Publisher, developer of the upcoming action game, Earth Defence Force 6, has revealed a lot of new gameplay for the upcoming game.

The new footage was shown through a live stream that showed off both single and multiplayer aspects of the game as well as showing off heavily-armoured and armed Fencer class in action.

Take a look:

It’s worth noting that the above footage was captured on a PS4 and so obviously we can expect it to look and play a lot better on the PS5.

The said is looking to release in Japan sometime this year for PS5 and PS4, as it was announced during the Tokyo Game Show. Although, no Western release has been announced as of yet.

It’s likely the game will release outside of Japan as D3 Publisher usually localise their games.

For those unfamiliar with Earth Defence Force 6, here’s a brief summary about it:

“EDF 6 is a direct sequel to Earth Defense Force 5, picking up three years after that game left off, in 2025. EDF 6 is set on a devastated Earth still recovering from the last invasion, but threats new and old invade with the intent of terraforming the planet for their own interests.”

If you would like to see more of Earth Defence Force 6, here’s a huge amount of screenshots for you to take a look at.

We will keep you updated with any more information on the upcoming action, including that about its more official release date.

