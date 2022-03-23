The CW Renews SOME Of Their Shows, But Leave Others Hanging

The landscape of television is constantly changing, not the least of which is because of streaming services and how they’re affecting things. But then you add in the global pandemic that wrecked filming schedules and profits for all in the TV world (and beyond) and you can see why certain stations are on shaky footing. Various reports have claimed that the CW is one such station, so much so that massive rumors about them selling the network have come around and thus, putting all their shows at risk.

That’s really bad considering there are a LOT of popular shows on the CW, including the Arrowverse, Riverdale, and new shows like Walker and Kung Fun. So many were waiting with baited breath to see what got renewed, if anything got renewed at all.

The answers have come…in part. All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker have been renewed for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Which is obviously good for them, but not so good for all the other shows that are almost literally hanging by a thread and hoping that they get renewed.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl, In the Dark, Dynasty, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, as well as freshmen series Naomi, 4400, All American: Homecoming are all left hanging at present.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

We’ll see how well that “footprint” holds soon enough.

Source: ComicBook.com