Morbius Reports State Lots Of Cut Out Scenes

2022 is going to be packed with comic book movies, even with some of the DC Comics ones getting re-arranged. We just had the first one via The Batman, but now, we’re a little over a week until the arrival of the long, long, LONG…long awaited Morbius movie starring Jared Leto as the “living vampire.” The movie was set to come out quite a long time ago, but due to the pandemic and other issues, the movies’ release was constantly pushed back. But now, it’s almost here.

Yet one must ask, given its incredibly delayed history…is there any hope of being good? Many have been weighing in on it and the consensus isn’t the best. Some who have claimed to have seen the final cut of Morbius have said that the movie is “messy, boring” as well as “not knowing where it fits in the Spider-Verse”. Which brings us to the other reports that are coming around via Twitter.

Multiple people have said that key scenes that were referenced in the trailer for the movie, including many with Easter Eggs to the wider Spider-Verse, have been cut from the film. If you want examples, that would include the shot of Let’s character walking by a Spider-Man poster with the word “murderer” on it, a reference to the situation of No Way Home (which this movie was supposed to be released before. The newspaper that referenced Black Cat and Rhino was also cut, and most distressing of all, there were apparently multiple planned scenes with Michael Keaton, who played Vulture in the MCU. But according to one who watched the final cut, he’s been relegated to a post-credits scene.

All in all, it doesn’t look good for the movie, and one has to wonder how it will perform when it releases on April 1st.

