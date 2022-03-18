Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Reveals Fresh Gameplay

An exciting new trailer for the upcoming narrative RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has made its debut online. Developers Big Bad Wolf Studio and publisher Nacon have today treated fans looking forward to the game’s release to a brand new gameplay reveal trailer. In this, we’re given a much closer look at some of the gameplay mechanics and character traits that players will be able to experiment with.

It appears that the Boston vampire Cabarilla are under attack from an unknown force, and it’ll be down to the Prince’s most trusted vampires to figure out what’s going on. As well as giving a fresh look at the visual vibe players can expect to see in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, the trailer gives some further insight into the backstory of the game’s central theme.

Although we’ve known for a while that the game will be a narrative-driven adventure RPG, the newly dropped trailer shows that there’ll also be elements of stealth, puzzle-solving and exploration involved. We’re also getting another inside look at the various character skill trees and unique abilities, which can be customised for each of the three characters you’ll control during the course of the game.

One of the core concepts of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is reiterated during a clip where we’re reminded that as vampires, we may actually have to feed on humans to stay functional. “Thou shall not reveal thy true nature to those not of the Blood”, warns the Prince. Pretty heavy emphasis on stealthiness and trickery for a game that looks certain to be heavily rich in story too. Your morals and your choices will clearly carry weight in the game’s outcomes, as some decisions come with a timer according to this latest trailer.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is set to launch on May 19th. It will be available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

