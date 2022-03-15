Pedro Pascal Talks The Last Of Us TV Series

The Last of Us, the video game made by Naughty Dog, is hailed as one of the greatest games ever made. Not just because of its gameplay, but because of how deep its story was, and the various flawed characters that made it something special. This was truly a “once in a generation game”, which was proven when Part 2 came out and it was seen more as controversial (and heavily delayed) more than a groundbreaking title like the first one.

Regardless of that The Last of Us is getting a TV adaptation via HBO. Usually, this would be a cause for concern as video game adaptations don’t usually do well, however, given that this is HBO, and they are known to throw the budget at something to ensure it looks good and has the right cast (see: Game of Thrones), we should be cautiously optimistic. Not the least of which is because they have Pedro Pascal as Joel

In an interview, Pascal talked about the first season of the series and how it’ll be like the games, but yet possibly not quite:

“It is covered in clickers and spores, and the elements of Alberta, and we’re having an amazing time,” Pascal said. “It’s totally harrowing. And I don’t know if we’ll make it, but it’ll be completely worth it. It is amazing. And I’m having an amazing time. I don’t know if I’ll make it.”

Then of course, there was the question about Part 2 in regards to Joels’ Fate and Pascal is aware of that as well:

“Oh, I do. I do,” Pascal said when asked if he knows what happens to Joel. “I do know what happens to him. I may not even make it to that.”

It’s fair to think that the show will differ from the games in various ways, but we won’t know more until we get a trailer and a release date.

Source: ComicBook.Com