Ghostwire: Tokyo Launch Trailer Shown During State of Play

[Updating…]

During today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, Ghostwire: Tokyo showed off some new gameplay footage and hinted at story elements in the title’s launch trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

Players will use various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat ghosts and spirits haunting the neon streets of Tokyo in the swanky new title. The main character fights using what Combat Director Shinichiro Hara describes as “karate meets magic,” as players will use tons of unique hand gestures to cast spells.

After nearly all of Tokyo’s residents vanish, and otherworldly spirits–called ‘Visitors’–invade the city. As the protagonist Akito begins to notice his own strange powers starting to manifest, he encounters a group of people wearing Hannya masks who may help unravel the mystery of what’s going on in the city.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release worldwide on March 25 for PC and as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5. Early last month, 20 minutes of gameplay footage was uploaded to the PlayStation YouTube channel. A free prelude visual novel is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source