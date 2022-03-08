Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Event Announced For Next Week

Capcom has announced that there will be a digital event for Monster Hunter Rise next week. The event on March 15 is going to be specifically focusing on the game’s upcoming expansion, Sunbreak. The expansion is scheduled to be released this summer on Nintendo Switch and PC. The 20-minute event is set to introduce new monsters and gameplay info for the expansion. Check out Capcom’s full statement below.

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Digital Event – March 2022 for approximately 20 minutes of programming, including exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more! #Sunbreak March 15 14:00 GMT / 7:00 PDT Twitch.tv/MonsterHunter Capcom via Monster Hunter Twitter.

For other time zones, that means the event is taking place at 3 pm CET, 10 am EST, and 11 pm JST. Sunbreak is described by Capcom as being a “massive expansion” for Monster Hunter Rise. The expansion is said to be on the same level as Iceborne for Monster Hunter: World. That’s to say, it’s going to be filled with content and will likely be a must-buy for any Monster Hunter Rise fans.

If the expansion is as big as Capcom suggests it will be then there should be plenty to show during the digital event on March 15.

Monster Hunter Rise was originally released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in March 2021. Earlier this year, a PC version of the game was released. It marked the first time that a mainline Monster Hunter game had gone from being a Nintendo exclusive to also appearing on PC. The massive success of Monster Hunter World on PC is likely the reason for the break in tradition.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. Sunbreak doesn’t have an exact release date just yet but the release window is “Summer 2022.”

Source