Switch Emulation Videos On Steam Deck Are Being Removed By Nintendo

The Steam Deck has finally been released, after much anticipation. Valve’s answer to a gaming PC in the palm of your hands, running games from your Steam library. The device itself is pretty powerful sporting a SSD hard-drive (depending on which version of the three you choose), and more than enough power to run AAA titles on high settings.

Obviously, with a new device release, comes the plethora of people testing out just what it is capable of and one of the appeals to the Switch Deck is having the ability to emulate other consoles and games on it due to it’s freedom of downloading outside of its SteamOS.

Well, even though we now have the answer to whether the Steam Deck can be used to emulate the likes of the Nintendo Switch, it seems Nintendo aren’t keen on that idea.

YouTube user The Phawx posted a video showcasing just how well the Steam Deck can emulate the latest Nintendo console, but was very quickly taken down for copyright reasons. Nintendo are very big on cutting out any form of emulation of their games and so this isn’t really a big surprise.

Many fan-made games, projects and fan-made remasters have been completely shut down thanks to Nintendo, but this won’t stop Nintendo fans from attempting to do these in the future.

Source