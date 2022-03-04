Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter Reveals Patch 6.1 Details

In today’s Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live broadcast, fans of the MMO were finally treated to information about the next major patch. Since the release of Endwalker in December, director and producer Naoki Yoshida has been rather tight-lipped regarding the upcoming content schedule. While new story quests, raids, trials, modes, and quality of life features have all been teased, their release dates have remained a mystery. Now, we have a title and release window for the next update to the online mega-hit.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.1 will be titled ‘Newfound Adventure,’ and will release in Mid-April. The artwork for the update shows the default Warrior of Light venturing out on a new journey, truly marking the end of the Hydaelyn Zodiark arc.

In patch 6.1, players can expect plenty of new side-content. Additional role quests will be added along with a new beast tribe in patch 6.15. The latter will involve two quests in Thavnair, and the devs will be scrapping the term ‘beast’ from patch 6.2 forward, instead calling these quests ‘tribal quests.’

Everyone’s favorite idiot Hildibrand will be back for a new line of quests in 6.15, and FFXIV jobs will be getting some new adjustments. These have not been detailed quite yet, though Yoshida did tease that more info would be coming during the next Live Letter stream.

The Myths of the Realm alliance raid and a new ultimate duty titled Dragonsong’s Reprise featuring Niddhogg and Hraesvelgr will be added in April. A massive in-game glossary of characters and lore called the Unending Codex will also be added, which should make it easier to keep track of everything that’s happened over the past eight years.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. During the 68th Letter from the Producer Live broadcast, director and producer Naoki Yoshida promised that the game would not see any NFTs in the near future, and also gave his thoughts on what the game will look like over the next decade.

Starting this month, Steam users will finally be able to link their accounts to FFXIV as an added security measure.

