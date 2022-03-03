Charlie Cox Talks Potential Daredevil Reboot

It’s been a grand time as of late for those who were fans of the Marvel/Netflix collaborations. Charlie Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man No Way Home as Matt Murdoch so that he could help Peter Parker out of a jam. Then, in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onfrio’s Wilson Fisk returned for a cameo of his own. All of this goes to show that Marvel/Disney does indeed respect what was happening on Netflix in the years before Disney+ was a thing, and with the shows coming to the service on March 16th, fans are wanting a reboot or continuation of the series even more.

Well, except for Iron Fist, naturally.

Charlie Cox is naturally all for it, and in an interview, noted that he would trust Marvel with bringing Daredevil fully into the MCU and following their tone:

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that,” Cox said of adapting the tone of Daredevil to the current MCU. “I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all. So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do it where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

Though he did make sure to note that the darker elements are what make the character more fun:

“My feeling is that the comics work best, the Daredevil comics, for me, are more exciting, readable, relatable when it lives in a darker space,” Cox said. “Having said that — and obviously I’m thinking like Bendis/Maleev is probably the best example of that — having said that, and this was actually when this news… I was texting with some of the guys from the show and the text I wrote was, ‘Born Again.’ But having said that, Born Again is kind of a PG comic, it’s not in the same world as the Bendis and Maleev stuff. It’s not that dark, and it’s one of the greats.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what Disney/Marvel does, and doesn’t, do with the Man Without Fear.

Source: CBR