Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Gets TV Spot

There are multiple Marvel movies coming out this year, each one with the potential to help set the tone for Phase 4 of the MCU. But the one that is not only the closest, but the one that people are the most hyped about is that of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. Because this is the movie that will break down the walls of the Multiverse more than ever before, and in the process, reveal many things, and introduce many characters. Or at least, that’s what we’ve seen so far!

And now, a new TV spot is being shown internationally, and it highlights the main crux of the movie. Mainly, Doctor Strange has been tampering with the fabric of reality for many movies now (his first film, Avengers Infinity War, Spider-Man No Way Home) and his efforts have led to the Multiverse breaking down and things slipping through. Now, he must get help in order to stop the bleeding, but whether it’ll go as he planned is anyone’s guess.

The new TV spot highlights many characters that were shown in the Super Bowl trailer including Shuma-Gorath (though they can’t call him that legally), America Chavez, Wong, and of course, Scarlet Witch.

But the real question of course is…how is this all going to play out? The footage we’ve been seeing is not just enticing, it’s thrilling to see (and hear) certain things may be coming. But we still know “precious little” about what is actually going on here and what Strange’s role will be in trying to bring everything back to status quo. If that is even possible at all.

Plus, Wanda is seemingly on a path towards a very dark version of herself that was hinted in her own series, so what will happen with her?

We’ll find out on May 4th!

Source: YouTube