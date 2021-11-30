Sony Files Patent For PlayStation Mobile Controller

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan has filed a patent for a device that allows gamers to play on their phone with a PlayStation-inspired controller. The device, which can be seen above, almost looks like a PlayStation version of a Nintendo Switch, albeit seemingly much longer. The difference is that the screen in the middle isn’t for a console, it’s for a phone.

The controller grips on either side of the phone are obviously PlayStation design although it is interesting that Sony has utilized the older PS4 Dualshock 4 design instead of the PS5’s new Dualsense design. The patent comes after Sony recently updated the PlayStation mobile app to support Dualsense controllers on Android. PlayStation controllers can currently be used via Bluetooth on mobile devices. Connecting via Bluetooth allows gamers to play PlayStation titles via remote play and mobile games that have controller support. Gamers can even use PlayStation Dualshock controllers to play Xbox games on their mobiles/tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One negative of playing via Bluetooth is that gamers are then required to prop up the device their playing on. With a tablet, this might not be an issue as most people use cases that can stand up their tablets. However, phones typically don’t have cases that can be propped up for gaming. Perhaps that is where this new device could come in. A PlayStation controller that people can pop their phones into so they can play like a Switch could be the perfect device for Sony’s future mobile efforts.

Sony has been investing in bringing its IPs to mobile recently. In October, Sony Interactive Entertainment hired Nicola Sebastiani, formerly of Apple Arcade, to head up its push into mobile gaming. Sony also announced that WipEout would be one of the franchises making its way to mobile. This new patent for the controller grip could be part of Sony’s foray into the crowded mobile gaming space.

Source