DC Actor Will Play The Villain In Fast & Furious 10

In a recent interview with ET, Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa has confirmed that he has been cast to play the villain in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 movie. News broke of the DC actor joining the Fast & Furious franchise last month when his casting was announced. Although details of his character were unknown, fans went wild on social media because of the actor’s role in the future film. Fast & Furious 10 is due to be a two-part finale of the entire series, making it one of the most important entries in the franchise. Not a lot is currently known about the plot for Fast & Furious 10 but it will it can be certain that Vin Diesel and his family will go up against Jason Mamoa in a big way.

In the ET interview, Mamoa shared his excitement to be playing a “bad guy” again. After playing the ultimate hero of the sea for DC for several years now, one can imagine the shift in roles would be intriguing. Mamoa went on to say, “I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun. Do something, small, independent over in London. It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!” Fans will be waiting in anticipation to see Mamoa’s “flamboyant” villain on the big screen.

Vin Diesel previously said on the final two installments of the Fast & Furious series, “It is back-to-back.” Continuing, “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

There is no confirmed release date for Fast & Furious 10 just yet, but if producers can stay on schedule, it should release in February 2023.

