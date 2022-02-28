Super Smash Bros Ultimate Will Not Be At Evo This Year

It has been officially announced that Super Smash Bros will not be making an appearance at the Evolution Championship Series this year in any way, shape or form.

The official Twitter statement reads as follows:

“Please join us March 8 at 5pm PST on twitch.tv/evo for the Evo 2022 announcement show! While we’re thankful for the amazing games joining us later this year in Las Vegas, we want to let you know in advance that Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance.

Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros moments created at Evo’s events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year. In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros community alongside them.”

There’s no statement on Nintendo on the reasoning behind this, though it could be to do with the fact that Nintendo has officially partnered with Panda Global for the first official Super Smash Bros North American circuit.

Late last year Super Smash Bros Ultimate completed their DLC lineup by announcing Sora from Kingdom Hearts as a character, fulfilling the dreams of many fans of both Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Kingdom Hearts, joining the likes of Joker from Persona 5, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII and Banjo-Kazooie from Banjo-Kazooie. The game has the rare feat of keeping a continually growing and returning fanbase since it first released, and that doesn’t look like it’s about to change anytime soon.

Source