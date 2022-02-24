Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Compares Game To Reality In Side-By-Side Race

Gran Turismo 7 launches next week and as such, Sony has been ramping up marketing on the highly anticipated racing game. Two trailers were released today detailing how the game was put to the test by developers as they conducted a side-by-side virtual vs reality race. The first trailer is a story video in which “A real-life pro race car driver and experienced GT fan share their driving strategies.” Check it out below.

The side-by-side Gran Turismo 7 race took place at Willow Springs International Raceway, both in the game and at the actual track. As stated by Sony, “Have you ever wondered what kind of driving similarities can be discovered from driving on the same circuit in Gran Turismo 7 (virtual) compared to real-life (reality)? With just over a week away from the launch of Gran Turismo 7, we thought it would be fun and interesting to have two racing experts to help us answer that question – one from virtual, the other from reality.”

Willow Springs International Raceway is a “super-fast 2.5 mile, nine-turn road racing circuit” and “has been home to some of the most classic Gran Turismo battles, including the FIA GT Championships 2021.” The race in the video is against Professional race car driver Dai Yoshihara driving an Evasive Motorspots’ Tesla Model 3 Performance vehicle on the real Willow Springs track and longtime GT fan Steve Brown driving the same car and on the same track in the upcoming game. Check out the side-by-side “virtual to reality” race below.

Gran Turismo 7 will be the first numbered installment since 2013’s Gran Turismo 6. The new videos truly show the massive jump in technology that gaming has taken since then. The graphics alone are mindblowing, with the virtual race being almost indistinguishable from the real one. Luckily for fans of racing games, Gran Turismo 7 will launch next week on March 4, exclusively for the PS4 and PS5.

