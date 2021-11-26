Monster Hunter Rise To Include All Switch Content Day 1 For PC

Monster Hunter Rise is heading to Steam on January 12 and with it, including all of its post-launch content that has already been released on the Switch version of the game.

The sixth installment to the mainline Monster Hunter franchise was launched in March 2021 and since then, Capcom has released a good deal of post-launch content for Monster Hunter Rise. A variety of content such as new creatures, a proper ending to the Kamura Village story, and smaller updates including some collaborations featuring other video game franchises have been steadily added to the game.

Capcom recently made a post via Steam confirming that Monster Hunter Rise will include all of the content released on the Switch edition of the game up to its most recent update Vers.3.6.1. Likewise, the company has promised all future updates will be synced between each version of the game starting in February. However, as announced in October, cross-platform play and cross saves will not be available.

The updates included for both Switch and PC players of Monster Hunter Rise will be the ability to battle Teostra, Chamelos, Kushala Daora, Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos, and Apex Zinogre, along with the base game monsters included from day one.

Players will also get access to the core quest line’s new ending. Additionally, six crossover costumes based on Monster Hunter Stories 2, Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man 11, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, and Sonic the Hedgehog will be available. Next summer will also bring a “massive” paid expansion for Monster Hunter Rise titled, “Sunbreak.” The expansion will of course be released on both Switch and Steam at the same time.

This marks the first time a mainline Monster Hunter game has made its way from the Nintendo Switch to PC. Hopefully, this means future games of the franchise will have the same multi-platform availability.

