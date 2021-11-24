PlayStation Plus Games for December Leaked

It appears that the free PlayStation Plus titles for December have been leaked ahead of schedule. This marks the third month in a row that this has happened, and while PlayStation has yet to officially make a statement, the leak seems credible. User billbil-kun previously leaked the titles for October and November, and they were right on the money. It looks like the PlayStation 5 title Godfall Challenger Edition will be the main pull for this lineup, along with the PlayStation 4 titles Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains.

Godfall was originally released on PC and the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, with a PlayStation 4 release in August 2021 alongside the Fire and Darkness expansion. Curiously, the Challenger Edition of the game coming for free to PlayStation Plus users hasn’t been officially announced yet, so its new additions and changes are yet to be seen. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox, several members of the team behind the high-fantasy title had previously worked on Destiny 2. Despite mixed reviews, it’s worth picking up the title for the impressive graphics alone–and this new edition might improve the game in ways we can’t yet judge.

Cold Symmetry and Playstack released Mortal Shell for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2020. The action RPG was nominated for Best Debut Game at The Game Awards 2020, with many critics comparing the title to Dark Souls. Focusing heavily on melee combat, the game allows players to change ‘shells,’ each with unique playstyles. Due to Cold Symmetry being a small studio, this was added for simplicities sake, as it was difficult for the team to develop a huge amount of weapons and character builds. A remastered version of the game came to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2021.

2018 Traveller’s Tales title Lego DC Super-Villains is the fourth installment in the Lego Batman series, and the first to incorporate a customizable character into the story. Upon release, the game was nominated for a number of awards, including Best Family Game and Best Social Game.

