Halo Infinite Forge Mode Leaked in Lengthy Video

First the multiplayer, next the campaign: Halo Infinite is coming together piece by piece, but two fan-favorite Modes are still nowhere to be seen. While we don’t know much about the game’s upcoming co-op mode, players are getting a first look at Forge thanks to a supposed leak. On Monday, a video was uploaded to a YouTube channel called ‘Unseen Halo,’ which often posts hidden or scrapped content from Halo titles. As expected, the video was swiftly taken down, but the internet wouldn’t let something as precious go so easily. Plenty of mirrors have been uploaded, and you can watch the almost hour-long video below.

First introduced in Halo 3, Forge was a huge innovation for its time. Allowing players to build their own maps and set their own rules was cool enough, but being able to do it in real-time with friends was a literal game-changer. The map shown in the video is certainly smaller than Infinite’s single-player map, but it’s still an impressive amount of space to work with. Players can scroll through a massive list of objects that can be placed in the world, from doors, fences, and building pieces to terrain like rocks and trees. While the person in the video doesn’t actually make anything, it’s hard to see how everything fits together, but it’s a great way to slam the gas pedal on the hype train regardless.

The Halo team has said that Forge will be coming in Season 3 of the game. It’s hard to say exactly when this will launch, but Season 2 is expected to hit in May, bringing co-op with it.

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In just over one month, the game amassed 20 million players, making it the biggest launch in franchise history and the largest Halo game in terms of players. Earlier this month, Head of Creative Joseph Staten announced that the Halo Infinite‘s seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge would be delayed.

