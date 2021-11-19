Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 1 Delayed

Activision announced today via the Call of Duty Twitter account that Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, as well as Season 1 of Vanguard, will be delayed until December 8. Those who own Vanguard will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map which will be available to everyone on December 9.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8.



Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

The Caldera map is something Call of Duty: Warzone fans have been excitedly anticipating for a while now and this new announcement means that wait will be a little longer, six days longer to be exact. Its original release was December 2. The delay of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 also means a delay to the Call of Duty: Warzone map. There are no details yet on the reason for the delays, but it’s possible that Raven Software just needed more time to provide a smooth integration with Vanguard.

An updated roadmap was also provided alongside the Tweet announcing the delay. According to the map, Shipment is available now through a patch released this week. Additionally, the “Last Days of Verdansk” will continue through to December 8, this could mean that players have more time with LTM Operation Flashback. Season 1 for Call of Duty: Vanguard will also be giving players access to a new Battle Pass which will include weapon blueprints, Operator skins, and finishing moves. It is likely that new cosmetics such as highlight intros will be included as well as XP tokens, charms, and calling cards. The roadmap promises three new multiplayer maps and the same number of Operators. Both of which, will be usable in Call of Duty: Warzone. New weapons, objectives, and covenants for Zombies will come as well.

The nearly one-week delay has disappointed many, however, it’s better than some of the long delays other games have recently seen. Hopefully, delays only mean the updates prove successful and are praised by players. Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

