Steam Deck Gameplay Leaked Thanks To YouTuber

With the much anticipated Steam Deck release just around the corner on February 25th, it appears many influencers have been receiving review units before the big release. Usually, these units come with coverage embargo’s but that doesn’t seem to be the case for YouTuber RepsUp100.

The technology loving YouTuber has uploaded numerous videos displaying various games running on the upcoming device. These range from videos of smaller indie titles, to big releases such as the newly released on PC, God of War. Take a look:

There are over 100 videos (so far) uploaded onto the channel, displaying games such as:

Cloudpunk

Verdun

Thirsty Suitors

Street Fighter 5

Killing Floor 2

God of War

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Maneater

Devil May Cry 5

Detroit: Become Human

Skater XL

Hades

Eastward

Tunic

And many, many more. Looking at these videos, Steam Deck seems to hold up pretty well with there being some big titles shown. Although, it’s hard to tell what sort of quality they are due to the nature of the recordings. But, its fair to say the games play as they should.

It’s unclear just how long these videos will be up on the channel before being taken down (if they ever are), but be sure to take a look while you still can. We’re super excited to get our hands on the Steam Deck. They will be in high demand when they release with preorders already backed up until at least Q2 of 2022.

Source