Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Could Cost Close To $4,000

It’s well known that owning a gaming PC can and will be pretty expensive with parts needing to be upgraded every few years or so. With graphics cards being among the most expensive for the top-tier ones. Galax’s Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti is no exception with it potentially costing almost $4,000. That’s as much as a high-end gaming PC, to put it into perspective.

The GPU’s price was listed on a leaked Minh An Computer pre-order advert before being quickly removed from the retailer’s website as well as their social media.

The graphics card goes by the full name of Galax GeForce RTX 2090 Ti 24GB EX Gamer Black Edition – quite a mouthful, isn’t it? The leak suggested that it could cost 86,990,000 VND which converts to $3,840 USD, which is an absurd amount of money. To put it into perspective, this graphics card alone costs more than the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop which comes with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 24GB GDDR6X as standard.

Moore’s Law say that the expensive GPU could be delayed indefinitely but there is still no official word from Nvidia as to when and even if the graphics card will release. One thing is for certain, I don’t think it will be coming anytime soon, if ever.

If a full gaming set-up doesn’t appeal to you then let’s not forget that Valve’s Steam Deck is finally arriving on February 25 – a slightly more affordable portable PC alternative. It comes with AMD FSR bakes built into its SteamOS which will enable players to use it as a 1080p desktop alternative.

Source