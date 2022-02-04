Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: 23 Minutes of Gameplay Revealed

Less than two months away from the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25, IGN has revealed 23 minutes of raw and uncut gameplay footage. The video shows the fluid action expected of a Borderlands spin-off, while Tiny Tina’s voiceover reminds us all that this is also a love letter to the Dungeons & Dragons community. Sadly, the footage doesn’t show what the HUD looks like, but fans are speculating that it will be similar to Borderlands 3.

Check out the footage below:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will add magic and dual-wielding abilities to the Borderlands universe, allowing players to combine spells with a massive arsenal. Players can choose from six classes: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn, and Spore Warden. With a highly-customizable class system, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will allow players to mix and match abilities from all six unique character skill trees. Upon the start of a new game, players will choose a starting class. By progressing through the game, they will unlock the Multiclass system, which will open up a secondary class slot.

Plenty of new characters will be introduced in the Wonderlands, including tavern keeper Izzy, one of the most important NPCs players will meet on their journey. Izzy’s Fizzies, a strictly non-alcoholic soda bar, will serve as a central hub, similar to Sanctuary in Borderlands 2 and 3.

In an interview with IGN, Senior Writer Sam Winkler explained that the creative team focused on giving players a sense of ownership of the adventure, much like one might feel while playing a real tabletop campaign. As players progress, the tavern will change–kill a monster and its head will appear on the wall. Aspects of the hub will also be customizable. “By the end of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the tavern will be totally different from the start,” Winkler said.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Gearbox has published an online Game Guide to give fans a better look at what to expect in the weeks leading to release. IGN also released the first hands-on preview earlier this week.

