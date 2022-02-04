Godfall Dev Working on Cooperative Action Fantasy Shooter

Counterplay Games, the developer behind Godfall, is confirmed to be working on an unannounced co-op action fantasy shooter. While details are vague, the company has posted numerous job listings in recent weeks, with one listing for a senior writer stating that the successful candidate will “contribute to the overall narrative of a new IP.” This suggests that the new title won’t have anything to do with the Godfall universe.

Another listing for a next-gen platform engineer seeks a candidate able to “implement and maintain systems and tools to support next-gen console platform development,” suggesting that this new game might not be a PlayStation exclusive. Perusing the other listings, Counterplay reveals that the shooter will be “heavily combat-focused” and will include “synchronized multi-character animations (assassinations)”. The studio also mentions that the title will be narrative-focused, with an emphasis on characters, quests, and lore.

Godfall was the first officially announced PlayStation 5 game and was unveiled at The Game Awards 2019. It was released for the PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2020 as a timed exclusive and was later released on PlayStation 4 alongside the Fire & Darkness expansion. This included the Lightbringer Update, which added a new endgame mode for players reaching level 50.

Featuring glitzy animations in a high fantasy setting, the game recieved mixed reviews upon release, with many praising the graphics and combat but lamenting the overall lack of variety and story. Currently, Godfall‘s Metacritic score sits at 61 on the PlayStation 5 and 59 on the PC. The game’s world was inspired by The Stormlight Archive, The First Law and the Foundation series, while Monster Hunter‘s gameplay inspired the variety of weapons and combo mechanics found in the divisive title.

In December 2021, Godfall: Challenger Edition was added to the PlayStation Plus lineup, inciting criticism as many perceived it as a ‘slimmed-down’ version of the full game.

Source