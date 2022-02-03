Edge Of Eternity: New Gameplay Showcase Trailer

The developers behind Edge of Eternity released a new trailer for the game’s upcoming console release which they described as a ‘Gameplay Showcase’. The 18-minute video is the most in-depth look yet at the game’s soon-to-be-released console version. The trailer is narrated by Edwyn Tiong, the voice actor of Ysoris, one of Edge of Eternity‘s main characters. Take a look at the exciting new trailer below.

Edge of Eternity has been described by developers Midgar Studio as a game where players can “Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion. Wield the power of ancient crystals and explore the mystical, alien world of Heryon in this epic, grand tale of hope and sacrifice.” The game has players control Daryon, a young soldier whose world has been invaded by a technologically advanced race.

The JRPG-inspired game originally launched in June 2021 on PC and is now gearing up for a console release. Edge of Eternity has been a labor of love from the start, having been created “by a small team of passionate JRPG lovers.” In fact, Midgar Studio is named after the fictional city of the same name in 1997’s Final Fantasy VII. Crowdfunding for Edge of Eternity first began in 2013 with the game receiving early access in 2018, so the developers could gain player feedback. Last year, nearly eight years from the game’s conception, Edge of Eternity was finally released on PC in June 2021 and will now launch on consoles this month.

Edge of Eternity will release in just a few days on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 10. It will also be launching on Nintendo Switch later in the month on February 23. Players across all platforms will be able to enjoy this RPG epic very soon.

