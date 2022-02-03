Battlefield 2042 Scoreboard Update Delayed to March

Another day, another round of bad PR for Battlefield 2042. The game was originally scheduled to receive its next major patch, Update 3.3, in February, but a new announcement from DICE is dashing player hopes yet again. The update is now scheduled for early March, and devs will also be including some additional changes to the next patch that had not been previously planned. Thankfully, DICE has pushed a small hotfix to address the issues following the release of Update 3.2.

We’ve just made a small #Battlefield2042 hotfix available across all platforms to address areas of game instability that we’ve noticed after the release of Update #3.2.



There’s zero downtime, so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloaded at 9AM UTC. pic.twitter.com/zCM3amB93r — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) February 3, 2022

The biggest highlight set to be included in Update 3.3 is an upgraded scoreboard UI. This will include a better tally of ongoing matches, including a more detailed look at a player’s stats and ribbon progression. The update will also make the currently-displayed information easier to read at a glance. The studio has stated that the scoreboard “‘will be an ongoing evolution” after starting to tweak it in January.

“We have heard your feedback around including two tables and separating your own team versus the enemy, and are working on incorporating that for the release. K/D scoring and End of Round reporting will also be coming in a future update,” the team said.

DICE also hopes to add support for in-game voice chat and player profile changes “as soon as possible.” Battlefield 2042 Season 1 has also been pushed back from March until summer 2022. Rumors of the game going free-to-play continue, though the future is still uncertain. If things don’t start looking up soon, it’s hard to see the fanbase remaining committed to supporting the title in any way.

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In the most recent EA earnings call, the company admitted that 2042 had failed to meet expectations, though they opted not to share specific numbers. The game’s player count dropped this week to record lows, with 2018’s Battlefield V having six times as many players during a 24-hour period.

