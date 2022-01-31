Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Final Class Trailer Released

Less than two months from release, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has unveiled the last two playable classes in a dazzling new trailer. This brings the final total up to six, including the previously announced Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, and Clawbringer. Along with the ‘Welcome to Wonderlands #3’ trailer, 2K and Gearbox Software have also published an online Game Guide to provide a deeper look at the action role-playing first-person shooter. As if this isn’t enough new information to process, a third Dev Diary is offering up some unique perspectives from the point-of-view of the dev team.

Check out the new trailer below for your first look at the Graveborn and the Spore Warden:

The Graveborn are able to sacrifice health to use massively-powerful Dark Magic attacks. As a necromancer-type class, players can command a Demi-Lich companion, and by casting a spell, the companion will cast one also. The Spore Warden, which looks very similar to Miko from Battleborn, are “masters of nature who summon tornados and launch volleys of arcade arrows.” This class also has a companion capable of spewing toxins.

With a highly-customizable class system, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will allow players to mix and match abilities from all six unique character skill trees. Upon the start of a new game, players will choose a starting class. By progressing through the game, they will unlock the Multiclass system, which will open up a secondary class slot.

“There will be a point where it is mandatory to select a second class, but by that time, there’s no way you would’ve been able to fill out all of the slots on your initial class’ tree. So for the rest of the game, you can get some of the benefits from your secondary class, but still spend all of your hero points and skill points on the things that best complement that primary class,” says creative director Matt Cox. “You’re not locked into having to spend skill points on the secondary tree; you still have the utmost freedom to spend those points how you wish.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

