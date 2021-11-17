Guardians Of The Galaxy Update Adds Ray Tracing

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been beloved by critics and fans alike since it was released last month. Now, the game has received a massive update with a host of improvements.

The headline feature in the new update is the addition of Ray Tracing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Fans were disappointed to hear that Ray Tracing wouldn’t be included in the game from launch, but developer Eidos-Montreal promised it would be added at a later date. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long because the key feature is now in the game.

One of the other key improvements is for Xbox Series S owners. In a strange move, Guardians of the Galaxy was playable at 60fps on the Xbox Series S before the day one patch but then limited to 30fps after applying the day one patch to the game. This perplexed many fans as the game seemed to run well on the Series S at 60fps. It seems like Eidos-Montreal has been listening to fans as they’ve now added the ability for users to choose between a stable 30fps or a less stable 60fps. This is excellent news for Series S owners as, despite the note of caution from Eidos-Montreal, the game runs great at 60fps with few, if any, frame drops.

For everything that’s in the new update, check out the full patch notes below:

Guardians of the Galaxy November 17 Patch Notes:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu.

All Consoles

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details.

PlayStation 4

Improved performance on the original PS4 model.

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press.

Xbox Series S

An option to uncap the FPS was added, allowing users to run the game between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display.

General improvements

General stability improvement on all platforms.

Multiple stability improvements with Ray Tracing enabled.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

Major fixes

Fix for an issue where the Compendium entry “Gasher and Gnasher” might not unlock.

Added a failsafe to ensure that the “Fully Loaded” achievement/trophy could be unlocked.

Fix for an issue where custom difficulty settings would reset.

Fix for players who may become locked out of the Guardian menu after the first ability point tutorial.

Fix for instances where the poison gas could not be frozen again after a reload.

Improvements made to transition in and out of Workbenches in order to address some instances of Rocket refusing to use the Workbench.

Chapter 1: Fix for a rare issue where Star-Lord may be caught in a state of falling out of world, after falling on the Milano.

Chapter 7 : Fix to allow the crane puzzle to be completely reset when reloading checkpoint, so that users may be allowed to retry in rare instances where they become blocked.

Chapter 9: Fix to allow users to win the chase sequence more easily.

Chapter 10: Fix for a funnel which made access to the Hero of Halfworld outfit difficult.

Chapter 10: Fix for one instance where Groot may be unable to create a lift leading to a side path.

Chapter 13: Fix for rare instances where a throw object needed to progress may not appear.

Other fixes

Fix for instances where Star-Lord’s eyes might glow red with ray tracing enabled.

Fix for an issue where the Rocket Bet scoreboard may still appear on screen after the bet is over.

Radio communications can now be heard through the controller.

Fix for the Rocket line that was being played through Groot’s voice.

Fix for save icon occasionally sticking on screen.

Fixes for rare instances where Guardians may disappear in combat.

Fix for a funnel where Star-Lord may occasionally become stuck when running at higher FPS.

Updated wording for privacy statement.

