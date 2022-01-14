Starfield: A Collector’s Edition Smartwatch Has Been Spotted

A leaked user manual posted to the Manuals+ website features images of a Starfield smartwatch that will be included in the collector’s edition of the game. The timepiece has been designed by prop company The Wand Company and is labeled as the “LPV6 Chronomark Smartwatch.” The words “Est 2188” and “Chronomark” can be seen on the top and bottom of the face of the watch which could signify the name of an in-game brand. Check out some photos of the watch below.

The leaked user manual is not the first time the Starfield-themed smartwatch has been spotted. A behind-the-scenes video released by Bethesda in June 2021 gave a glimpse of the watch. The LPV6 Chronomark Smartwatch looks like it will be a fun companion to Starfield and features a white, red, and grey design. Additionally, it will also include a barometer, inform on the weather, sunset, and moon phases, as well as be Bluetooth capable.

The Wand Company has worked with Bethesda and other game developers to create game props in the past. The company has created game-themed collectibles such as a well-built Pokéball replica and a range of Fallout vehicle models.

Starfield is an upcoming action RPG that takes place in a space-themed world about 50 light-years from our solar system called The Settled Systems. The space odyssey is the first totally new IP to come from Bethesda in more than 25 years and has been described as a “wholly new, next-gen experience.” Starfield will take place 20 years after the bloody Colony war of 2310. Players will be able to customize their characters and work as a member of Constellation, an organization of space explorers.

Bethesda will most likely show off the Starfield collector’s edition closer to the game’s November 11 launch. The space adventuring game will be available exclusively on the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

