Quantic Dream AAA ‘Humor-based’ Game in Development

Quantic Dream, the company behind Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, is busy on a new project–and it’s not Star Wars Eclipse. With the latter title a good three or four years away, the development team has reached back in the vault for inspiration. In 2013, the company unveiled a comedic PlayStation 4 tech demo titled The Dark Sorcerer, made to show what the PS4 could run in real-time.

The brief 12-minute demo showed an elderly sorcerer and his goblin sidekick attempting to cast a dark magic spell. Things go wrong, and it’s revealed that the entire thing was shot on a film set. The humor-based game is rumored to be multi-platform and will be written by Quantic Dream founder David Cage.

Watch the full presentation below:

This information comes from Twitter user @AccNgT, who previously leaked screenshots of Star Wars Eclipse a few days before it was revealed at The Game Awards. In a follow-up post, the user also mentions that The Dark Sorcerer title will be coming to PC, and will feature a non-linear storyline based on narrative interactivity.

Quantic Dream’s second AAA project – Based on The Dark Sorcerer demo

– Humor based game

– Core team in Paris

– More advanced than Star Wars Eclipse

– Cross-Gen (can be changed due to their new strategy) pic.twitter.com/08sLTcbkPr — AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 8, 2022

The French video game developer’s most recent hit, Detroit: Become Human, was released in 2018. Selling over 6 million copies by July 2021, it is currently Quantic Dream’s best-selling game to date. It was nominated for dozens of awards, notably winning Excellence in Narrative at the SXSW Gaming Awards 2019, Best Technical Animation at the NAVGTR Awards 2019, and the Award for Excellence at the Japan Game Awards 2019. Previously, the studio’s 2010 title Heavy Rain also amassed a number of accolades and is currently listed in the book 1001 Video Games You Must Play Before You Die.

A Tweet from industry insider Tom Henderson in December 2021 detailed the current state of Star Wars Eclipse, mentioning that it is three to four years away at a minimum. He also noted that Quantic Dream Paris is struggling to find staff to work on the project with over 60 job openings available.

