Dying Light 2 Will Take 500 Hours To Fully Complete

There was a Tweet from the Devs of Dying Light 2 on Twitter on January 8, 2022, and the post stated that the game will take 500 hours to fully complete. The tweet stirred up the community with some ready to take on the 100% completion challenge and some scared to get the game. Techland’s post on Twitter entertainingly mentioned it takes almost the same time to walk from Warsaw to Madrid.

The fact that the game had enough content to keep the community engaged for days together, excited a lot of the players.The Devs added that it would take 500 hours if you are looking to complete 100% of the game including all the side missions and exploring every inch of the map.

The claim that the game would take the same time to walk 1800 miles as it would to complete the game, really scared the community. There were comments on the game stating that many players are best away from the game as it seems like a task that would take too much time investment.

Upon noticing the comments on the tweet, the devs understood the sentiments of the players who are afraid to play the game as it seemed quite unfinishable. This reaction from the crowd led to them making another post on Twitter. The post explained how the main story and side missions can be completed in under 100 hours. It would just be the completionist factor that would have players playing Dying light 2 for 500 hours plus.

The marketing stunt seemed to have slightly backfired for a few, but the hardcore player base cannot wait to embark upon a journey that would give them enough of content to engage in within the game. For all the players looking forward to playing Dying Light 2, they will definitely get a wholesome experience.

