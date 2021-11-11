Fallout 5 Could Feature One Particular Cut Vault From Fallout 4

Bethesda’s Todd Howard decided to jump on Reddit and participate in an AMA. If you’re unfamiliar with AMAs, these stand for Ask Me Anything, to which the participant will provide answers. In this case, fans of Bethesda’s works went online to seek answers to upcoming video game titles. After all we know Bethesda has both The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield in development. Likewise, there were questions regarding past video game releases. One of which could potentially be an indicator for what Fallout 5 might provide.

If you enjoyed Fallout 4, then you might have come across files talking about a Vault 120. That’s what piqued the interest in one Reddit user who asked about the vault. Fortunately, Todd Howard noticed the question and provided some brief details on the matter. Vault 120 was something that the developer had planned on doing. This was set to be an underwater vault for players to venture to.

According to Todd Howard, the inspirations behind the vault came from BioShock, and that outside of the vault, there was set to be a giant sentient octopus. Unfortunately, that’s all we got from the answer, but it left players wondering just how a BioShock-inspired vault would have looked like in a Fallout game. Likewise, it would have been interesting to see how an octopus boss battle would have worked out if you had to face the beast to gain entry into the vault.

Still, this might be a cut piece of content in Fallout 4, but that doesn’t mean it’s forever staying on the cutting room floor. We could potentially see a new take on this idea for Fallout 5. Unfortunately, if that’s the case, it will be a long wait before we’re able to get our hands on the game. We know that coming out first is Starfield, followed by The Elder Scrolls 6. For now, all we know is that Bethesda has a one-page idea for what the future of Fallout will bring.

Source