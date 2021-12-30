Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Possibly Teased For 2022

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a massive hit with fans, first when it was released on PS4 and then again with the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 earlier this year. Although, the less said about the PC port the better. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 could arrive in 2022.

In an end-of-year interview over at Japanese gaming website 4Gamer, Square Enix’s General Manager and producer on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Yoshinori Kitase had this to say about 2022. “The world of FFVII, relaunched with FFVII REMAKE, will continue to expand in 2022!” He also mentions the recently released mobile game Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier which was released last month as being the first part of that expansion.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans have been eager for news on the second part since the first part was released on PS4. Yoshinori Kitase’s new comments are the biggest tease that fans have had about when Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 may be releasing.

Before Final Fantasy 7 Remake was even released, Square Enix confirmed that work on Part 2 had begun. That was in November 2019 so the second part of the remake should have been in production for just over two years now. In July 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura reiterated that work was well underway and that they were aiming for release “as soon as possible”. Square Enix also previously said that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is being made like the Final Fantasy 13 trilogy. Those games were released with around two years between each one and, crucially, were built on the back of each other and not from the ground up like other games in the series.

With Yoshinori Kitase’s new comments on the future of the games, it looks like 2022 could be a good year for Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans.

