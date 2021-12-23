Deathloop Ends PS5 Exclusivity Period in September 2022

Only nine more months to go until Xbox players can pick up this gem.

Three months after launch, Deathloop has a new advertisement. It hardly needs one–the first-person shooter has been the talk of the town since it dropped on PC and PlayStation 5 in September. One detail has certain fans excited about the game’s future, as it confirms that PlayStation 5 exclusivity is slated to end on September 14, 2022.

Although specific plans have not yet been revealed, this may signal a potential release date for Xbox, given that the title is an Xbox-owned game anyway. Microsoft has made it clear that acquiring Bethesda was driven by a desire to get content for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The second Deathloop is announced for Xbox Series X, it will likely be coming to the service on day one. Who knows? Maybe a Switch port is also a possibility.

The game originally began development in 2019 and was confirmed as a PlayStation exclusive in 2020 during the company’s E3 showcase.

Deathloop was released on September 14, 2021 for PC and as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. The first-person shooter was nominated for a number of awards and given high praise by various gaming publications, with many calling it the best game of the year. It managed to win the Critics Choice Award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 and Best Art Design and Game Direction at The Game Awards 2021. GameSpot awarded the game a perfect 10/10 score, making it the nineteenth game to ever receive a perfect score in the site’s 25-year history.

In Deathloop, players control Cole, an assassin stuck in a time loop tasked to take out eight targets called Visionaries before midnight. Leaving even one alive will cause the time loop to reset, meaning those targets will need to be killed again. Guns, gadgets, parkour, stealth, attack skills, and powers all play a part, pulling from previous Arkane titles Dishonored and Prey.

For those looking for a game to play over the holidays, Deathloop is currently 50% off on the PlayStation Store and Steam until January 5, 2022.

