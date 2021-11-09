GTA Trilogy: Switch Version Screenshots Finally Revealed

The GTA Trilogy remaster marks the first time that the PS2-era trilogy is making itself to a Nintendo console. Consequently, Nintendo fans have been pretty eager to see how the remastered trilogy will look on the Nintendo Switch. There’s a degree of skepticism when it comes to Nintendo Switch ports as they can be hit or miss in terms of quality.

The good news is that the Switch version of the game looks to be getting the same remastered visuals that the more powerful Xbox and PlayStation consoles are receiving. The screenshots are naturally a lower resolution than what is coming to the next-gen consoles and PC. However, comparing the various consoles on a high-resolution display doesn’t really do the Switch version justice. The Switch is obviously designed around being able to play in handheld mode which requires a much lower resolution to reach the same level of fidelity.

Naturally, when playing on a TV, particularly a 4K one, the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game will look much better. Still, it’s nice to see that the Switch version appears to be getting the same love as the other consoles. It is important to note that Rockstar has not revealed what resolutions and frame rates each console will be playing the game at, something that is a little worrying for a game so close to release. For a game that releases in just a few days, there’s an awful lot that hasn’t been revealed aside from the resolution and graphics. Two of the main omissions that gamers want to know are how the new “GTA V style” control scheme works and whether the original music will be included on the radio stations.

Although there are a lot of unanswered questions about the upcoming GTA Trilogy, gamers only have to wait a few more days to get all the answers.

