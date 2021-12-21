Nintendo Warns Consumers Of Potential Server Issues This Christmas Weekend

The holidays are upon us. Finally, after plenty of anticipation, we have a few more days to get through. Families and friends will gather, exchange gifts, and enjoy goods. Chances are there will be plenty of new console owners this weekend as well. Nestled under the Christmas tree might very well be a new Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, or a PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, these hot ticket items were hard to come by. Likewise, it looks like setting up a new account could be just as difficult.

This weekend there are going to be plenty of players jumping online. They’ll either be enjoying new games or setting up their consoles for the very first time. As a result, Nintendo is warning their consumers that this might be a server overload situation. It’s possible that with as many newcomers jumping onto the game platform, we might be dealing with some server issues. Ultimately, this could lead to consoles having a tough time getting set up to new digital game purchases going through.

That means you might be having to wait a bit longer to enjoy the latest video games and platforms. Hopefully, this weekend players are dealing with physical copies of games as gifts instead of digital alternatives. The same could be said about setting a console up to ensure that it’s ready to go when the big day arrives. Of course, this is purely a warning Nintendo has put out, but it could be a good indication of what’s to come across the board.

Really, only time will tell just how busy the servers end up getting this holiday weekend. Hopefully, if there are server issues, they will be resolved quickly. After unwrapping a new console platform, that’s not something a gamer wants to deal with. Of course, ideally, there would be zero complications and server issues. But, for now, all we can do is wait and see. Still, with a few days remaining, setting accounts up early is likely the best route to take to ensure you’re bypassing the initial setup process during heavy digital traffic.

