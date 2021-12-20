The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Still Reportedly Coming In 2022

Nintendo has several iconic and significant IPs under its control. Arguably, one of the biggest for the franchise is The Legend of Zelda. After first getting its big debut on the Nintendo Entertainment System, we see this IP continue to thrive across Nintendo’s different generational platforms. While some installments are deemed better than others, most found the latest release a smash hit. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brought players a new thrilling open-world experience for the franchise. Fortunately, while the Nintendo Wii U didn’t last very long, Nintendo again brought the game out on the console successor, the Nintendo Switch.

Fans have been praising this game since it was first released. However, we know that this is not a game setting we’re veering off from. Instead, Nintendo has already confirmed that a sequel is coming. Unfortunately, we don’t know really anything about this upcoming sequel. Rather, we only have a small teaser revealing a new game is in the works. Although we don’t have an official name just yet, the sequel is slated to release in 2022. Nothing much has come up since then, but fans have been waiting on a new trailer or an announcement to come out. In fact, quite a few fans for different IPs were watching The Game Awards 2022.

This was one of the last major events for the video game industry. Overall, The Game Awards has been established to celebrate the video game industry and the accomplishments made by talented developers or content creators. Each year between performances and awards, there are a few new games reveals or updates. Unfortunately, there was nothing present for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Fortunately, IGN’s Peer Schneider, was reportedly present during The Game Awards.

While at the event, Peer reportedly spoke with different individuals in the industry where the topic of Nintendo came up. Apparently, the consensus is that Nintendo will be having a very strong year in 2022. There doesn’t appear to be any worry of games being delayed like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. If that’s the case, we should soon hear more about the game and its premise. For now, all we can do is wait and see. After all, the pandemic has been brutal, and it’s pushed several projects back, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if there were delays that came up for Nintendo’s 2022 plans.

