PlayStation 5 Restock Will Come To Amazon This Month

It’s been a tough couple of years now. We’re moving on to 2022, but going into it will still bring some stock problems. Since the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there have been plenty of struggles. We had to undergo several new changes in our daily routine, which didn’t ease up all that much in 2021. Fortunately, there was a big push to get entertainment out into the forefront. Consumers got a nice escape from reality, but one of those prominent entertainment mediums has been elusive. Of course, I’m referring to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Both Microsoft and Sony were promising their next-generation console platforms into the market in 2020. That was, of course, before we had to deal with a massive health pandemic. Fortunately, both companies managed to get their game consoles out on time. However, it’s been a challenging time to get these platforms. With the new lack of chips being available, getting certain electronics out in bulk to retailers is tough. That includes, as mentioned, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console platforms.

Fortunately, several rumors, leaks, and even official announcements of restocks are coming out. Things are only going to get worse with the holidays in full swing. Consumers are after these consoles for themselves or gifts to loved ones. If you’re still hunting down a PlayStation 5, you might still have a chance. It looks like Amazon will be offering a restock or two this month.

We’re not sure just when the restocks will happen, but going up to December 31, 2021, there could be a restock happening. With that said, it looks like the PlayStation 5 restock will be for Amazon Prime members. That said, it might also mean that this restock could happen after Christmas so it might miss the gift giving holiday. Hopefully, going into 2022, obtaining these consoles will be a little easier than before.

Source