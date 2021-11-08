Call of Duty: Vanguard Datamine Unveils Attack On Titan Reference

Call of Duty fans receive a new installment annually, and this year we just got our hands on Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is a new video game installment that puts players back into the gritty World War Two setting. While fans can go through the game now, it’s left others wondering what is hidden within the code. New datamines have started and already uncovered something quite unusual for the franchise. It looks like there might be a significant crossover event.

A datamine uncovered two strings of code that references a sword along with Attack on Titan in general. The anime and manga franchise is massively popular, so it doesn’t seem unusual to see some crossover event happen. Although, it seems uncommon for it to pop up in Call of Duty. Although, the string of code has players wondering just what exactly will happen with this crossover. Are we suddenly facing giant Titans, or will we get some iconic gear or skins from the IP?

While details are scarce with just the string of code uncovered so far, some fans suggest that we might see this crossover event pop up during December of this year. This is for one particular reason, and that’s because of the final season of Attack on Titan. The final season started in December 2020, but that was only the first part of the season. We know that there is a second part of the season coming out in January of 2022.

That means having some crossover events happen will help market the upcoming season. There might even be other video games taking on the Attack on Titan franchise as well. A game that constantly sees crossover events is Fortnite. It would seem like that could be another game bringing out Attack on Titan during the end of this year to hype up the second part of the show’s final season. For now, nothing official has been unveiled just yet.

Source