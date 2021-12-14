Nintendo Indie World Showcase Tomorrow

Nintendo has announced it will hold its Indie World Showcase tomorrow, December 15. Not a lot of details about the content of the presentation have been revealed but the company says it will last “roughly 20 minutes” and start at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.

Get ready for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase arriving Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/JV0Y3fiKGE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2021

Nintendo’s last Indie World Showcase was only held this past August, making another presentation this late in the year a big surprise for gamers. As the name suggests, this presentation focuses on smaller, indie games. Viewers might not get big announcements such as Super Mario Odyssey 2, but Indie World is a great way to see what smaller developers are working on.

Indie World is typically a Direct-style presentation that will introduce about 20 upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch. The last Indie World announced games such as Loop Hero, Tetris Effect: Connected, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, Eastward, and a lot more. Loop Hero is an endless RPG that takes place in a randomly generated world. Players change their world by placing down cards rather than controlling the character directly. Tetris Effect: Connected as the name suggests, is a tile-matching puzzle game that even has VR support on the Oculus/Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR. Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon was only released yesterday and has already received glowing reviews. It is a falling-block match game where players score big the more identical enemies they chain together. Lastly, Eastward has also garnered many positive reviews. This indie game is an action-adventure role-playing game.

While games such as Shovel Knight and Stardew Valley have more recently taken the top spots for most popular indie games, tomorrow’s Indie World could change that. The indie game genre doesn’t need to compete with AAA titles, so it is easier for smaller titles to compete. To watch the Indie World Showcase live, see the YouTube video below.

