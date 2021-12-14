Bully 2 Might Get Its Grand Reveal Soon

Rockstar Games is mainly known just for Grand Theft Auto, and for a good reason. This series is incredibly popular and brings out a massive audience with each new installment. However, after Grand Theft Auto V launched, the studio entered a drastic slowdown. They began to stop releasing games regularly. Instead, past titles franchises began to fall by the wayside.

Fortunately, the developers did bring out a new installment to the Red Dead Redemption franchise with a prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2. Although, the developers haven’t released anything besides online updates. Today, we’re finding out that a new report claims a Bully sequel is coming out. The report claims that we nearly saw the big reveal during last week’s The Game Awards. But, of course, as we know now, that didn’t happen.

Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon. Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it. pic.twitter.com/OF53pU5Y8C — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 13, 2021

Bully was a highly controversial game. Ever since the first game’s launch, it gained media attention for its name and even gameplay. Players were a kid forced to battle different cliche clicks from a prestigious private boarding school. Unfortunately, the focus on bullies is not painted in the limelight. So a game that might make fun of the subject could be risky. As a result, fans began to believe that there wouldn’t ever be a sequel to come out into the marketplace.

Industry insider with a credible history, Tom Henderson, claims that Bully 2 almost had a surprise reveal during The Game Awards 2021. Additionally, the inside has heard that a playable demo was tested so we could see a reveal followed closely by the release date. For now, this is purely a rumor, but if this holds any actual weight, we might see an announcement come out from Rockstar Games soon.

