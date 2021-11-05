Nintendo Switch Successor Is Coming Within The 2020s

The Nintendo brand has been a critical player in the video game industry for years. Delivering new console and portable gaming hardware, the company is always looking to innovate. Rather than deliver something more powerful, the key focus at Nintendo is to provide something more innovative. As a result, you can expect new experiences with the Nintendo line of console hardware. Their latest available platform, the Nintendo Switch, was launched back in 2017. Now we are seeing more focus on what the next hardware release will be.

Nintendo had to express the Switch platform development. After their failure with the Nintendo Wii U, the company went back and designed the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, it was such a massive hit that fans are still flocking to the line of video game consoles and console iterations today. While we haven’t seen a new, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch, some new takes have been. First, we had an all-portable version with the Switch Lite and the OLED Nintendo Switch model.

While we might not ever receive a more powerful version, we do know within the 2020s, we’ll see a new console platform release. Nintendo announced the financial results. Afterward, a Q&A session opened up where the topic of the Nintendo Switch successor came up. For those hoping for fine details, you might be a bit disappointed. It looks like Nintendo doesn’t have anything quite finalized just yet.

Instead, the focus has still been working on the hardware. How it will differ from the Nintendo Switch remains to be seen. Fans enjoy this hardware release as it can be enjoyed both at home, docked, or on the go. Regardless, the plan is to have the next hardware release within the 2020s, so we have quite a few years to go before we might potentially receive this latest hardware release.

