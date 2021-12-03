New World Developers Are Working To Clear Bots Out

When it comes to Amazon’s latest game release, New World, quite a few players were jumping into the title. In fact, there were so many players jumping into the game that Amazon had to increase their servers to allow the number of users trying to log in. Unfortunately, while the game was a big hit at launch, several issues proved problematic. One of those was the server problems, as mentioned, then the duplicating exploit came, and now bots.

Several issues have plagued this MMORPG. One of those big problems that the developers just wrapped up was duplicating issues. This was a massive issue for players as they found several accounts duplicating everything from powerful gear to gold. However, while many accounts were banned, it looks like that wasn’t enough of an ordeal for developers and players to deal with. Developers are still having to deal with thousands of accounts to ban, but for a new reason.

If you have been playing the game lately, you’ll find that players are using bots. Unfortunately, bots are being used in the game to acquire resources. This is making it tough for other active players to go through the game. A spokesperson statement on Kotaku acknowledges the problem and is working on resources to continue banning accounts proving to be problematic. In fact, over 7,000 accounts were already banned, but the battle to clear the game out is pressing on.

It’s unfortunate that this game still finds plenty of issues popping up. Just when one area gets cleaned, it seems like another major issue takes its place. Hopefully, if you want to dive into the game, it might be best to see just how the current state of New World is holding up. To get more insight into New World, you can watch our Before You Buy video upload coverage above. However, you will want to take note that this is not the current status of New World today. Instead, you’ll get some details on the narrative and gameplay mechanics from when it first launched into the marketplace.

Source